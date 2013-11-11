Fred Kaplan, 78, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Cincinnati, died on May 2.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Kaplan received a B.A. in chemistry from New York University in 1955 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Yale University in 1960 under Harold Conroy. He then accepted a postdoctoral position with John D. Roberts at California Institute of Technology.
In 1961, he joined the chemistry faculty of the University of Cincinnati, where he remained until his retirement in 2002.
He was part of the first generation of chemists to be trained in the technique of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Later, he exploited ion cyclotron resonance spectroscopy to study gas-phase ion-molecule reaction mechanisms and measure gas-phase proton affinities.
In 1979, Kaplan shuttered his research group and devoted the remainder of his career at Cincinnati to teaching and mediation work at both the departmental and university levels.
He is survived by his first wife, Phyllis, whom he married in 1957; his second wife, Mary, whom he married in 1973; sons, Deen, Michael, and Adam; daughter, Madeline Fusi; and five grandchildren.
