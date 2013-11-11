Germans Pilot Dandelion Rubber

Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology & Applied Ecology, in Aachen, Germany, and industry partner and tire maker Continental have built a pilot facility to extract large quantities of rubber from dandelions. The five-year program aims to manufacture and test tires made with a blend of traditional and dandelion rubber. Dandelions can be harvested annually and are less vulnerable to pests than subtropical rubber trees, the researchers say.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter