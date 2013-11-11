Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Probing Graphene’s Magnetism In Detail

Study reports new method for rendering graphene magnetic, advancing prospects for spintronics

by Mitch Jacoby
November 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Graphene’s outstanding mechanical, electronic, thermal, and other properties are expected to yield applications in electronics, advanced materials, and other areas. Earlier this year, researchers demonstrated that the material could be rendered magnetic, thereby extending graphene’s potential applications to spintronics. That field aims to make communications, computing, and other devices that merge electron spin, a magnetic property, with properties of conventional electronics. Yet graphene’s magnetism and methods to prepare magnetic graphene remain largely unexplored. Now, a team led by University of California, Berkeley, electrical engineer Jeongmin Hong reports that a simple nitrophenyl functionalization method can be used to prepare large samples of graphene that retain their magnetic nature even at elevated temperatures (ACS Nano 2013, DOI: 10.1021/nn403939r). The team applied a battery of analytical methods, including nanoscale microscopy techniques, to avoid the large-scale averaging of earlier measurements. Also unlike earlier studies, magnetism in the new work is not associated with graphene defects, a finding likely to enhance sample reproducibility.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oxygen-free nitride perovskites make their debut
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser method generates large films of black phosphorus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patterning Magnetic Graphene With An E-Beam

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE