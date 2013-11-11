Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Improving Drug Delivery

Chemotherapy: Light activation improves penetration and efficacy of nanoparticles as carriers

by Puneet Kollipara
November 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A schematic showing how chemotherapy-carrying nanoparticles (left) penetrate deeper into tumor sites and decompress blood vessels after the tumors are irradiated with ultraviolet light (right).
Credit: Modified from Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Nanoparticles carrying a cancer drug are administered to mice and exposed to UV light, causing them to contract and release the drug into tumors.

Nanoparticles are promising cargo ships for targeted drug delivery. But the materials have had limited success treating cancer, because they often can’t penetrate deep into tumors. The nanoparticles are stalled by the extracelluar matrix and compressed blood vessels.

Scientists have shone new light on the problem—literally—by deploying drug-carrying polymer nanoparticles that contract and gradually squeeze out their cargo when exposed to ultraviolet light. When mice with tumors are injected with the nanoparticles, shining light through the skin at the tumor sites boosts drug release, killing cancer cells (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1315336110).

The research, by Daniel S. Kohane of Boston Children’s Hospital, Rong Tong of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and coworkers, builds on their work designing nanoparticles that reversibly contract and expand when exposed to light of certain wavelengths. The researchers implanted mice with fibroblastic sarcomas, just under the skin. They first injected nanoparticles containing a fluorescent dye into tumors as a tracer. Some tumors were irradiated with UV light, and others were not. The irradiated tumors showed a greater spread of the nanoparticles.

Scientists then injected nanoparticles containing the cancer drug docetaxel into mice intravenously. Circulating blood carried most of the particles through the UV light on the tumor, activating them. Mice treated in this way had half as many cancer cells as control mice and larger diameter blood vessels in the tumor.

The researchers caution that UV light can’t penetrate far into the body, so light endoscopy or near-infrared-triggered nanoparticles might be necessary to reach deep tumors. The work was partially funded by the French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi.

The current method’s limitations aren’t trivial, says biomedical engineer Jonathan F. Lovell of the University at Buffalo, SUNY, but such light-driven techniques could “address significant unmet medical needs in the clinic one day.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Viral protein-and-dye combo destroys tumors in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Injectable nanoparticles give mice infrared vision
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticles Ease Spinal Inflammation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE