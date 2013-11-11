Innospec Continues Push Into Oil Fields

The specialty chemical maker Innospec has acquired Bachman Services, a provider of oil-field chemicals and services, from its private owners for an undisclosed sum. With headquarters in Oklahoma City, Bachman has annual sales of about $80 million. In January, Innospec acquired the Louisiana-based oil-field chemicals firm Strata Control Services. CEO Patrick Williams says Innospec has a dual strategy of expanding in oil-field chemicals through acquisition and deployment of its existing technology.
