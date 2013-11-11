JDRF, Pfizer Link For Diabetes Drugs

JDRF, a nonprofit that funds research related to type 1 diabetes, will work with Pfizer to select and accelerate diabetes-related drug discovery projects. JDRF and Pfizer’s Centers for Therapeutic Innovation, a network of labs that work with academic scientists, will jointly fund up to four research projects related to immune tolerance, diabetic nephropathy, and beta cell health. In March, JDRF unveiled a similar pact with California Institute for Biomedical Research, a nonprofit drug discovery center funded by Merck & Co., related to beta cell biology.
