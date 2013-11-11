Nominations Sought For Research Articles Of The Year

The Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry (JAFC) and the ACS Divisions of Agricultural & Food Chemistry (AGFD) and of Agrochemicals (AGRO) are seeking nominations for the Research Article of the Year Award Lectureships.
The award consists of $1,000, a plaque, and up to $1,250 in travel expenses to the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco, where the award will be presented.
Eligible articles must have been published in 2013 and demonstrate creativity and impact on agricultural and food chemistry as a whole. Two papers will be honored, one in agrochemicals, and the other in agricultural and food chemistry.
Nominations should include the name, affiliation, and e-mail address of the nominator; the nominee’s article title and DOI (with a hyperlink to the article, if possible); the name, affiliation, and e-mail address of the corresponding author (no self-nominations); a statement of no more than 500 words about why the article is outstanding; and a suggestion of whether the article should be categorized under AGFD or AGRO.
Nominations are due by Dec. 31 and should be sent to jafcaward@acs.org. Include “JAFC nomination” in the subject of the e-mail.
