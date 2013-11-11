Novartis Will Shut Down British Site

Novartis wants to close its Horsham drug research site in West Sussex, England, as part of a larger review of its global research operations. Pending an employee consultation and government approval, the closure will result in about 371 job losses. According to a Novartis official, most of the positions being eliminated are in respiratory R&D. Novartis plans to relocate respiratory research activities to its site in Cambridge, Mass.
