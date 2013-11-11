Roche And Polyphor Join For Antibiotic

Two Swiss firms, Roche and Polyphor, have signed an agreement to develop Polyphor’s investigational macrocycle antibiotic to treat hospital-acquired bacterial infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Polyphor discovers macrocyclic molecules that kill bacteria by modulating protein-protein interactions. Roche will pay Polyphor $38 million and may make future milestone payments. Polyphor will retain the option to copromote an inhaled formulation of the drug, called POL7080, in Europe.
