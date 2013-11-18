Budget Sequester Hits Universities

A survey by the Association of American Universities, the Association of Public & Land-grant Universities (APLU), and the Science Coalition shows that university research programs have been adversely affected by federal budget sequestration. The results support previous concerns voiced by universities. The survey shows that 70% of the 74 responding universities have had research projects delayed and have also received fewer research grants because of the across-the-board federal budget cuts. Another 30% have been forced to reduce their undergraduate research programs, and 16% have laid off permanent staff. Sequestration took effect on March 1 and will last for 10 years unless Congress acts to stop it. “Even in its earliest phase, sequestration is permeating every aspect of the work that our research universities do,” says M. Peter McPherson, president of APLU.
