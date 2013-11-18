Scientific Instrumentation Symbiosis
Instrumentation firms are increasingly forging links with scientists in academic and nonprofit labs to tap into key research areas and develop new technology
Companies vie for a nonpetrochemical route into this lucrative industry
Chemists seek to pin down the source of the tart fruit’s purported nutritional and health benefits
Experts say a variety of disposal methods will be needed
Spectroscopy: Disrupting amyloid fibril intermediate could lead to prevention, new treatments
Pharmaceuticals: Shire’s acquisition of ViroPharma continues the Irish firm’s push into a lucrative niche
Tests in cell culture suggest another way that platinum-based chemotherapies can work