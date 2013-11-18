Advertisement

09146-cover-MRCNIHRcxd.jpg
09146-cover-MRCNIHRcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 18, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 46

Instrumentation firms are increasingly forging links with scientists in academic and nonprofit labs to tap into key research areas and develop new technology

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 46
Business

Scientific Instrumentation Symbiosis

Instrumentation firms are increasingly forging links with scientists in academic and nonprofit labs to tap into key research areas and develop new technology

Hunting For Biobased Acrylic Acid

Companies vie for a nonpetrochemical route into this lucrative industry

Cranberries Branch Out From Holiday Condiment To The Medicine Cabinet

Chemists seek to pin down the source of the tart fruit’s purported nutritional and health benefits

  • Environment

    Eliminating Syria’s Chemical Arsenal

    Experts say a variety of disposal methods will be needed

  • Biological Chemistry

    Unfolding Diabetes

    Spectroscopy: Disrupting amyloid fibril intermediate could lead to prevention, new treatments

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Rare Disease, Big Price Tag

    Pharmaceuticals: Shire’s acquisition of ViroPharma continues the Irish firm’s push into a lucrative niche

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

Targeting Cisplatin To Mitochondria

Tests in cell culture suggest another way that platinum-based chemotherapies can work

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Sriracha Showdown, Cutlery Choices

 

Job listings

