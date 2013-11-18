Clarity On MSG

Commenting in “Healthier Food, by Stealth,” Adam Anderson notes that “certain natural products” can provide proper salt perception (C&EN, Sept. 16, page 11). Of course, he knows but does not mention that MSG (monosodium glutamate) performs that function most effectively. It is made via fermentation and so is a “natural product.” The old and discredited alarm concerning MSG still has power over people who should know better.
Harold Reisman
Carlsbad, Calif.
