Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Cloud Computing For Organic Photovoltaics Sets A Record

High-performance computing accelerates efforts to find low-cost, efficient organic semiconductors for LED displays and solar cells

by Stephen K. Ritter
November 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The advent of faster computers, the ability to tap into unlimited numbers of those computers via the Internet, and more sophisticated data analysis software have led to improved high-throughput screening of molecules for drug discovery and materials science. In a record-breaking example, a team at Cycle Computing, based in Stamford, Conn., in collaboration with organic electronics expert Mark E. Thompson of the University of Southern California, has announced the results of a computing run to search for new organic semiconducting materials as replacements for silicon-based materials. On Nov. 3, the team used Cycle Computing’s CycleCloud system with Schrödinger’s materials software on more than 156,000 interconnected computers on five continents to collectively screen some 205,000 candidate molecules. The run chewed up 2.3 million computing hours in an elapsed time of only 18 hours, tapping into $68 million worth of equipment at a cost of only $33,000, according to Cycle Computing CEO Jason Stowe. The molecules screened included simple organic compounds, such as pentacene, in which CH units were systematically replaced by nitrogen, benzyl, or other groups, Thompson says. Thompson’s group is now mining the data to find optimal molecules for semiconducting applications, with an eye toward molecules that will be easy to synthesize and test in devices such solar cells.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deals seek to advance AI in materials discovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robotic AI chemist could make oxygen on Mars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Machine learning predicts possible antimicrobial peptides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE