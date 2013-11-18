CordenPharma Buys Carbohydrate Firm

Contract drug manufacturer CordenPharma has acquired Ancora Pharmaceuticals, a carbohydrate synthesis specialist based in Woburn, Mass. Corden intends to mesh Ancora’s synthesis expertise with its own process development, scale-up, and manufacturing capabilities to become the leading supplier of synthetic carbohydrates. Applications include glycoconjugate vaccine antigens, nutraceuticals, and diagnostics. Services will be offered from Ancora’s Woburn facility and Corden plants in the U.S. and Europe.
