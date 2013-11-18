Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Directing Cancer Drug Cisplatin To Mitochondria Kills Resistant Tumor Cells

Tests in cell culture suggest another way that platinum-based chemotherapies can work

by Carmen Drahl
November 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Nearly half of all cancer patients receive a platinum-based drug such as cisplatin as part of their chemotherapy. Although lifesaving for many, the drugs have serious side effects, including kidney damage. Some tumors also become resistant to the treatments. Cisplatin kills cancer cells by cross-linking DNA in their nuclei. But a team led by Stephen J. Lippard of MIT and Shana O. Kelley of the University of Toronto wondered whether targeting cisplatin to another organelle, the mitochondrion, might mitigate the drug’s shortcomings. Mitochondria seem to contribute to certain cancers’ resistance to cisplatin. What’s more, mitochondria are players in the programmed cell death process called apoptosis. To test the idea, Lippard and Kelley’s team combined a cisplatin motif with a cationic, lipophilic peptide that targets mitochondria (Chem. Biol. 2013, DOI: 10.1016/j.chembiol.2013.08.010). Sure enough, the resulting conjugate, mtPt, killed cisplatin-resistant ovarian cancer cells. The conjugate induced apoptosis in cancer cell cultures without damaging nuclear DNA, which suggests that cross-linking mitochondrial DNA alone is a sufficient strategy. Lippard and Kelley each have patents covering aspects of mtPt. Now they’re organizing studies to evaluate the compound in animals.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE