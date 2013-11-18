Homecoming

Once every year, C&EN staff around the world come to the American Chemical Society headquarters for two days of meetings. We spend one day with our advisory board members, discussing current hot topics in the chemistry enterprise, listening to their critiques of the publication, and picking their brains for story ideas. The second day we devote to staff discussions, professional development workshops, and other activities of interest. In between, we try to have as much fun as possible. This year being C&EN’s 90th anniversary, we donned celebratory accessories for our annual staff photo. And we packed like sardines for an all-staff celebration at Thomas Foolery, a small bar in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle. We chowed on soup and grilled cheese sandwiches, which we washed down with special C&EN cocktails the bar crew concocted for us. The showstopper was a huge, festive, tasty birthday chocolate chip cookie. Of course we all sang “Happy Birthday, C&EN.” What a blast!