Japanese Firms Snag Vietnam PVC Plant

Furthering Japanese involvement in Vietnam’s chemical industry, Asahi Glass and Mitsubishi Corp. have jointly acquired Petronas Chemicals’ 93% stake in a plastic plant in Vietnam. The venture, Phu My Plastics & Chemicals, operates a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year polyvinyl chloride unit in the south of the country. A local partner, Vung Tau Shipyard, will keep its current 7% stake. Malaysia’s Petronas say it wants to get out of the PVC business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter