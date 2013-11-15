Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Label Updates For Generics

Drugs: FDA rule would allow changes to safety information, could expose industry to failure-to-warn lawsuits

by Glenn Hess
November 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Generic drug makers would be responsible for updating product labels with newly discovered safety information under a proposed FDA rule.
Prescription pills, drug bottles, instructions and warnings.
Credit: Shutterstock
Generic drug makers would be responsible for updating product labels with newly discovered safety information under a proposed FDA rule.

A proposed Food & Drug Administration rule would allow producers of generic drugs to independently update their product labels with newly discovered safety information. But such a move could open the industry to lawsuits by patients who could claim that those companies did not sufficiently warn them of a drug’s dangers.

FDA’s action is prompted by recent Supreme Court decisions that have shielded generic drug manufacturers from legal liability. In 2011 and again this year, the justices have ruled that generics companies can’t be sued because, under current FDA rules, only brand-name drug makers are responsible for safety warnings. Generics firms are required to copy the FDA-approved label from the brand product and cannot alter the language.

Consumer groups welcomed FDA’s proposal, saying it will fill a regulatory gap that poses a risk to patient safety. “Many potential hazards are not discovered until years after drugs have been on the market. Yet currently, generic drug manufacturers can do little to warn about newly discovered information,” says Sidney M. Wolfe, director of Public Citizen’s Health Research Group.

The Generic Pharmaceutical Association, an industry trade group, says it is concerned that “multiple versions of critical safety information will lead to unnecessary confusion … with harmful consequences for patients.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the proposed rule could ultimately raise the cost of generic drugs. “FDA’s proposal writes a prescription for mega lawsuits against generic drug makers by plaintiffs’ lawyers alleging that generic labels are somehow inadequate,” says Lisa A. Rickard, president of the chamber’s Institute for Legal Reform.

Under the proposed rule, generic drug makers would be able to update their product labeling when new safety information surfaces in the same way brand drug manufacturers do today. FDA would then evaluate whether the proposed change to a generic drug label is justified.

“More than 80% of prescriptions filled in the U.S. are for generics, so we want to make sure that generic drug companies actively participate with FDA to ensure that product safety information is accurate and up-to-date,” says Janet Woodcock, director of the agency’s Center for Drug Evaluation & Research.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA offers guidance for updating generic drug labels
FDA delays rule on generic drug labels
Industry Asks FDA To Ditch Changes To Drug-Label Rules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE