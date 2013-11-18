Salix To Acquire Santarus

Salix Pharmaceuticals is buying the San Diego-based specialty pharmaceutical firm Santarus through a $2.6 billion stock purchase. Santarus acquires and develops proprietary products and has five products on the market in the areas of gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Raleigh, N.C.-based Salix also develops gastroenterology treatments. Combined product revenues of the two companies should reach about $1.3 billion in 2013, Salix says. The companies expect to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2014.
