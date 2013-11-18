Solvay To Build U.S. Plant

Solvay plans to build an alkoxylation unit on the Pasadena, Texas, site of LyondellBasell Industries. The facility will cost $50 million and is slated for completion in 2015. LyondellBasell will supply the new unit with raw material ethylene oxide. Alkoxylates are specialty surfactants used as emulsifiers, detergents, and wetting agents. Solvay runs eight alkoxylation plants around the world and has one under construction in Singapore.
