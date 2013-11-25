ACS Seeks Mentor For Chemistry Olympiad

High school chemistry teachers are invited to apply for one available position as a mentor for the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) program. During the three-year term, the mentor will work with two other mentors to help conduct the two-week USNCO study camp, which is sponsored by ACS. The camp will be held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs in June of 2015, 2016, and 2017. The mentor will also be one of two mentors who accompany the U.S. team to the international competition in July of 2016 and 2017.
Successful applicants are expected to have classroom experience as well as a background in one or more of the areas of analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry and biochemistry. They should demonstrate involvement with students in special projects or activities. Most students at the study camp have completed Advanced Placement chemistry or its equivalent, so instruction at the camp is well beyond the level of high school general chemistry courses. The curriculum also includes considerable laboratory work.
Applicants must be prepared to make a three-year commitment. ACS pays an honorarium and covers most expenses associated with the study camp and international competition.
Interested individuals may obtain an application form at www.acs.org/olym piad or by contacting Margaret Thatcher, Program Administrator, U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program, American Chemical Society, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; phone (202) 872- 6328.
The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 24, 2014.
Applicants must also arrange to send three letters of recommendation directly to Cecilia Hernandez by Feb. 7, 2014, at c_hernandez@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter