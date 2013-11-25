The Pesticide Connection
Medical mystery jump-starts investigation of the link between Parkinson’s disease and crop-protecting chemicals
Inventor of the first microscope for viewing atoms during a chemical reaction is the 2013 L’Oréal-UNESCO Women in Science laureate for Europe
Coal advocates search for an affordable path to continue coal use and reduce CO2 emissions
NIH-funded initiative builds tools to discover the functions of unknown enzymes
Two biobased chemical firms tackle the lactide business with different approaches