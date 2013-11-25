Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09147-cover-Greenamyreinlabcxd.jpg
09147-cover-Greenamyreinlabcxd.jpg
November 25, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 47

Medical mystery jump-starts investigation of the link between Parkinson’s disease and crop-protecting chemicals

Volume 91 | Issue 47
Neuroscience

The Pesticide Connection

Medical mystery jump-starts investigation of the link between Parkinson’s disease and crop-protecting chemicals

Pratibha L. Gai

Inventor of the first microscope for viewing atoms during a chemical reaction is the 2013 L’Oréal-UNESCO Women in Science laureate for Europe

Striving To Capture Carbon

Coal advocates search for an affordable path to continue coal use and reduce CO2 emissions

  • Biological Chemistry

    Figuring Out Enzyme Functions

    NIH-funded initiative builds tools to discover the functions of unknown enzymes

  • Materials

    Milking A Market

    Two biobased chemical firms tackle the lactide business with different approaches

  • Environment

    Coast To Coast: DOE makes investments to speed up CO2 capture technologies

Science Concentrates

Environment

Mummified Beef Jerky Found In Pyramids

Ancient Egyptians mummified their meat with precious resins

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

#ButtScan Challenge, Bulletproof Suit

 

