Brazilian Conglomerate Planning U.S. Cracker

Odebrecht, the industrial conglomerate that owns a controlling interest in Brazilian petrochemical giant Braskem, is planning to build an ethylene steam cracker and three polyethylene plants in Parkersburg, W.Va. Odebrecht will operate water and electric utilities for the complex. Braskem will operate the petrochemical facilities and market the polyethylene. The petrochemical complex is meant to take advantage of low-cost ethane extracted from the Marcellus Shale formation. Odebrecht has an option to purchase SABIC’s acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plant site in Parkersburg to build the facility. SABIC says it is closing that site by the second quarter of 2015 and transferring production to its Ottawa, Ill., and Bay St. Louis, Miss., plants. The Odebrecht project is the second cracker announced for the region. Shell Chemical is planning to build a cracker complex in Monaca, Pa.
