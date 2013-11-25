Cabot Settles Over Emissions

Cabot Corp. has reached a settlement with EPA whereby it will install $85 million in nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, and particulate emissions control equipment at three U.S. carbon black plants in Texas and Louisiana over the next six-and-a-half years. EPA had sued Cabot for expanding capacities without permits and without installing required pollution technology. EPA says the equipment will reduce NOx and SO2 emissions by 1,975 tons and 12,380 tons per year, respectively. The company has also agreed to pay civil penalties of nearly $1 million.
