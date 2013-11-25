Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Cancer Protein Meets Its Match

Drug Discovery: Researchers find first potent inhibitors of cancer-associated Ras protein

by Stu Borman
November 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Kevan Shokat
In this crystal structure of the K-Ras(G12C)-inhibitor active site, the Ras protein surface is gray, a covalently linked inhibitor is at left, bound guanosine diphosphate is at right, the inhibitor-linked cysteine is yellow, and the protein’s metal ion is green.
Image of a crystal structure of a mutated Ras protein with covalently linked inhibitor (left), bound guanosine diphosphate (right), inhibitor-linked cysteine (yellow), and metal ion (green).
Credit: Courtesy of Kevan Shokat
In this crystal structure of the K-Ras(G12C)-inhibitor active site, the Ras protein surface is gray, a covalently linked inhibitor is at left, bound guanosine diphosphate is at right, the inhibitor-linked cysteine is yellow, and the protein’s metal ion is green.

Scientists have devoted lots of time and money trying to find inhibitors of human Ras proteins. About 30% of cancers depend on mutated versions of Ras for growth and survival, making Ras mutants appealing cancer drug targets.

The fruits of these efforts have been molecules that bind Ras mutants only weakly or inhibit them indirectly by preventing the proteins from localizing in cell membranes, where Ras signaling occurs. But neither type of inhibitor has proven to be effective as an anticancer agent, and Ras has been deemed to be virtually “undruggable.” The problem is considered so important that NIH’s National Cancer Institute recently announced a $10 million-per-year initiative to fund research on therapies for cancers with Ras mutations.

[+]Enlarge
This molecule with an acrylamide terminus was the best inhibitor of a mutant Ras protein associated with lung cancer.
Structure of K-Ras(G12C).
This molecule with an acrylamide terminus was the best inhibitor of a mutant Ras protein associated with lung cancer.

Kevan M. Shokat of the University of California, San Francisco, and coworkers aren’t participants in that initiative, but an approach they developed has yielded the first inhibitors of mutant Ras with high potency for killing cancer cells (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12796).

Drug researchers Gideon E. Bollag and Chao Zhang of Plexxikon, a Berkeley, Calif., biotech company, comment in Nature that the approach is “perhaps the most promising strategy ever pursued toward developing an anticancer drug that targets mutant Ras proteins.” Araxes Pharma, a company Shokat cofounded, has an arrangement with Janssen Biotech to develop optimized versions of the inhibitors for clinical evaluation.

The inhibitors reach the heart of the beast by bonding covalently to a mutant amino acid in the Ras protein targeted in the study. This protein, K-Ras(G12C)—so called because it was discovered by someone whose name starts with K and its 12th amino acid, glycine, is replaced by cysteine—is strongly associated with lung cancer.

Shokat’s team screened for inhibitors by treating K-Ras(G12C) with “tethering compounds” that can inhibit proteins by forging covalent bonds with individual amino acids. Their crystal structure of a K-Ras(G12C)-inhibitor complex shows inhibitor-induced rearrangements of flexible protein components that stabilize an inactive Ras conformation, turning off Ras signaling. Covalent inhibitor bonding is a strong interaction that can aid potency, and in this case the inhibitors selectively bind the mutant protein over normal K-Ras. But reactive compounds can also bond with nontarget biomolecules, potentially causing side effects.

Ras researchers Fumi Shima and Tohru Kataoka of Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine, in Japan, tell C&EN that insufficient data on downstream signaling and a data discrepancy in the new study cast doubt on whether it conclusively demonstrates Ras-specific inhibition.

But another Ras specialist, Sharon Campbell of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, notes that “if the compounds work as Shokat and coworkers hope, they could be a nice way to treat the subset of lung cancers driven by this mutation.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Target acquired for previously undruggable transcription factor
Extending the reach of covalent drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inhibitors Make Rare Landing On Longstanding Anticancer Target Ras

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE