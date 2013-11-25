1 ADA-ES Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Optimizing the costs of a solid-sorbent-based CO2 capture process through heat integration
$1 million
KEY:
Company
City, State
Project title
DOE investment
2 Akermin
St. Louis
Novel flow sheet for low-energy CO2 capture enabled by biocatalyst delivery system
$3 million
3 Alliant Techsystems
Ronkonkoma, N.Y.
Supersonic postcombustion inertial CO2 extraction system
$3 million
4 American Air Liquide
Newark, Del.
CO2 capture by cold membrane operation with actual power plant flue gas
$4 million
5 Aspen Aerogels
Northborough, Mass.
Bench-scale development & testing of aerogel sorbents for CO2 capture
$3 million
6 Gas Technology Institute
Des Plaines, Ill.
Pilot test of a nanoporous, superhydrophobic membrane contactor process for postcombustion CO2 capture
$10 million
7 GE Global Research
Niskayuna, N.Y.
Pilot-scale silicone process for low-cost CO2 capture
$4.5 million
7 GE Global Research
Niskayuna, N.Y.
Bench-scale process for low-cost CO2 capture using a phase-changing absorbent
$2.4 million
8 Ion Engineering
Boulder, Colo.
Advanced solvent CO2 capture project
$15 million
9 Membrane Technology & Research
Newark, Calif.
Bench-scale development of a hybrid membrane-absorption CO2 capture process
$3 million
10 RTI International
Research Triangle Park, N.C.
Bench-scale development of a nonaqueous solvent CO2 capture process for coal-fired power plants
$2.4 million
11 SRI International
Menlo Park, Calif.
CO2 capture using advanced carbon sorbents at a slipstream scale
$10.5 million
11 SRI International
Menlo Park, Calif.
Development of mixed-salt technology for CO2 capture from coal-fired power plants
$1.7 million
12 TDA Research
Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Sorbent-based postcombustion CO2 slipstream testing
$5 million
13 University of Kentucky Research Foundation
Lexington
Advanced catalytic solvent for low-cost postcombustion CO2 capture in a coal-fired power plant
$3 million
14 Media & Process Technology
Pittsburgh
Robust, energy-efficient dual-stage membrane-based process for enhanced CO2 capture
$2 million
11 SRI International
Menlo Park, Calif.
Development of a precombustion CO2 capture process using high-temperature polybenzimidazole hollow-fiber membranes
$2.3 million
12 TDA Research
Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Pilot testing of a highly efficient precombustion sorbent-based carbon capture system
$8 million
