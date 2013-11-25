Advertisement

Environment

Coast To Coast: DOE makes investments to speed up CO2 capture technologies

by Jeff Johnson
November 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 47
NOTE: Investment amounts are approximate. SOURCE: DOE

Postcombustion CO2 capture technologies

1 ADA-ES Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Optimizing the costs of a solid-sorbent-based CO2 capture process through heat integration
$1 million

KEY:
Company
City, State
Project title
DOE investment

2 Akermin
St. Louis
Novel flow sheet for low-energy CO2 capture enabled by biocatalyst delivery system
$3 million

3 Alliant Techsystems
Ronkonkoma, N.Y.
Supersonic postcombustion inertial CO2 extraction system
$3 million

4 American Air Liquide
Newark, Del.
CO2 capture by cold membrane operation with actual power plant flue gas
$4 million

5 Aspen Aerogels
Northborough, Mass.
Bench-scale development & testing of aerogel sorbents for CO2 capture
$3 million

6 Gas Technology Institute
Des Plaines, Ill.
Pilot test of a nanoporous, superhydrophobic membrane contactor process for postcombustion CO2 capture
$10 million

7 GE Global Research
Niskayuna, N.Y.
Pilot-scale silicone process for low-cost CO2 capture
$4.5 million

7 GE Global Research
Niskayuna, N.Y.
Bench-scale process for low-cost CO2 capture using a phase-changing absorbent
$2.4 million

8 Ion Engineering
Boulder, Colo.
Advanced solvent CO2 capture project
$15 million

9 Membrane Technology & Research
Newark, Calif.
Bench-scale development of a hybrid membrane-absorption CO2 capture process
$3 million

10 RTI International
Research Triangle Park, N.C.
Bench-scale development of a nonaqueous solvent CO2 capture process for coal-fired power plants
$2.4 million

11 SRI International
Menlo Park, Calif.
CO2 capture using advanced carbon sorbents at a slipstream scale
$10.5 million

11 SRI International
Menlo Park, Calif.
Development of mixed-salt technology for CO2 capture from coal-fired power plants
$1.7 million

12 TDA Research
Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Sorbent-based postcombustion CO2 slipstream testing
$5 million

13 University of Kentucky Research Foundation
Lexington
Advanced catalytic solvent for low-cost postcombustion CO2 capture in a coal-fired power plant
$3 million

Precombustion CO2 capture technologies

14 Media & Process Technology
Pittsburgh
Robust, energy-efficient dual-stage membrane-based process for enhanced CO2 capture
$2 million

11 SRI International
Menlo Park, Calif.
Development of a precombustion CO2 capture process using high-temperature polybenzimidazole hollow-fiber membranes
$2.3 million

Coast to Coast

12 TDA Research
Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Pilot testing of a highly efficient precombustion sorbent-based carbon capture system
$8 million

