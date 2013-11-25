Advertisement

Business

Coca-Cola Invests In Sensor Firm

by Melody M. Bomgardner
November 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 47
Credit: Lumense
Lumense sensors use light to detect contaminants.
A clear slide with 4 line patterns is held between a finger and thumb.
Lumense, an Atlanta-based start-up, has raised an undisclosed sum in a second round of funding led by Coca-Cola Co. and the GRA Venture Fund. The firm, a spin-off from Georgia Tech, makes real-time, in situ sensors that can detect trace amounts of chemicals, gases, and bacteriological contaminants in manufacturing processes. The sensors use an optical waveguide and special coatings to detect target molecules and determine concentrations.

