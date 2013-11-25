Coca-Cola Invests In Sensor Firm

Lumense, an Atlanta-based start-up, has raised an undisclosed sum in a second round of funding led by Coca-Cola Co. and the GRA Venture Fund. The firm, a spin-off from Georgia Tech, makes real-time, in situ sensors that can detect trace amounts of chemicals, gases, and bacteriological contaminants in manufacturing processes. The sensors use an optical waveguide and special coatings to detect target molecules and determine concentrations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter