Dupont Will Sell Laminates Unit

DuPont has agreed to sell its glass-laminating solutions and vinyls business to Japan’s Kuraray for $543 million. The business makes polyvinyl butyral and ionomer sheets for safety glass as well as vinyl acetate and polyvinyl alcohol used in various automotive, architectural, and industrial applications. It generates more than $500 million in sales and has about 600 employees. Kuraray is a global supplier of vinyl acetate and similar materials. DuPont plans to spin off the bulk of its chemicals operations (C&EN, Nov. 4, page 8).
