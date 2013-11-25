Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Government Roundup

November 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Department of Energy last week approved a 400 million-cu-ft-per-day expansion at the Freeport, Texas, liquefied natural gas export facility. DOE has now agreed to enough capacity increase at LNG facilities to allow them to export an amount of natural gas equal to nearly 10% of U.S. consumption, Dow Chemical says.

Silicon Valley’s new satellite patent office will open in late 2014 in San Jose, Calif. Officials say it will initially be staffed by at least 60 new patent examiners and about 20 Patent Trial & Appeal Board judges.

Elementis Chromium faces a $2.5 million fine for failing to disclose information about chemical plant workers’ risks of developing cancer from exposure to hexavalent chromium. By not giving these data to EPA, the chromium chemicals manufacturer violated the Toxic Substances Control Act, an agency administrative judge ruled.

Open access advocates have created an online button for people to add to their Web browsers to record their frustration each time they hit a paywall when trying to access research articles in scholarly literature. Information about each paywall hit is stored and the number of hits per geographical region mapped.

IAP, the global network of national science academies, and the Interacademy Medical Panel have issued a call for action to combat antimicrobial resistance. The two groups recommend integrating surveillance systems for both human and animal diseases around the world and educating patients about the prudent use of antimicrobials.

﻿﻿Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) and Rep. Rubén Hinojosa (D-Texas) have introduced legislation (S. 1704 and H.R. 3538) that aims to expand the number of textbooks and other college materials that are made available under open licenses. The bills would permit free copying, updating, and adaptation of the material.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Open access to US federally funded research not in place as directed, report says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Controversy continues over labeling genetically modified food
Scaled-Down Public-Access Bill Introduced

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE