Horizon Acquires Arthritis Drug

Horizon Pharma will pay $35 million to acquire AstraZeneca’s rights to Vimovo, a delayed-release drug approved to treat osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. Vimovo (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) can also be used to decrease the risk of gastric ulcers. Under the terms of the agreement, Horizon Pharma will pay 10% royalties to Pozen, AstraZeneca’s partner in developing and marketing the drug.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter