Indiana Bio Institute Gets Start-Up Funds

The Indiana Biosciences Research Institute has raised its first $50 million to launch operations. Announced in May, the industry-backed institute received $25 million from corporate and philanthropic backers, matching $25 million from the Indiana General Assembly. Eli Lilly & Co. provided $7.5 million, and $4.5 million came from Roche Diagnostics. Dow AgroSciences, Indiana University Health, and Indiana University also contributed. IBRI is now recruiting a CEO and looking to attract scientists while starting a $310 million campaign to support its development and operating costs.
