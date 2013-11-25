Moderna Receives Major Cash Influx

Moderna Therapeutics, a privately held, Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm focused on developing messenger RNA therapeutics, has scored another $110 million in financing in a round led by its founding investor, Flagship Ventures. Since emerging from stealth mode a year ago, Moderna has managed to attract deep-pocketed investors, even though it has yet to test a drug on humans. In March, AstraZeneca paid $240 million up front for the option to buy into 40 drug candidates developed at Moderna, and in October, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency handed the firm $25 million to find mRNA drugs to treat infectious diseases.
