Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pharma Services Firm Debuts

Merger: Deal marries DSM, Patheon to create manufacturing and formulation giant

by Ann M. Thayer
November 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

NewCo At A Glance

Headquarters: Undecided

Owners: JLL Partners (51%) and DSM (49%)

2014 sales projection: $2 billion

Locations: 23 worldwide

Employees: 8,300

Services: Drug active ingredient and finished dosage form development and manufacturing

DSM is joining with the New York City-based private equity firm JLL Partners to create NewCo, a drug manufacturing business that will have an estimated $2 billion in annual sales. The new firm—the name is said to be only temporary—will combine DSM’s pharmaceutical services business with the Canadian formulation specialist Patheon, which is 56% owned by JLL.

DSM is contributing its active ingredients and intermediates manufacturing business for a 49% share of NewCo. JLL will own the other 51% in exchange for paying $489 million in cash and a $200 million note to DSM. The newly formed company will then take on $1.65 billion in debt to acquire Patheon. After spending years trying to build its pharma unit, DSM has for the past three years been looking to sell it or partner with another firm. Through the combination with Patheon, its exposure to the market will be through a much more attractive mix of service offerings, according to DSM managing board member Stefan Doboczky.

NewCo is poised to be the world’s largest contract manufacturer producing both fine chemicals and finished products, says Nick Hyde, a managing director of the U.K.-based advisory firm Results Healthcare. Its soup-to-nuts offering should appeal to small and midsized pharma companies, as well as big firms that are outsourcing more with full-service partners, he says.

The new company will compete with other large fine chemicals firms, such as BASF, Evonik, Lonza, and Lanxess’s Saltigo unit. In 2009, Lonza itself tried to acquire Patheon, which was then facing a hostile takeover by JLL. Under the deal with DSM, which will pay a more than 60% premium on recent Patheon share prices, JLL will get a good return on its 56% stake.

For DSM, the move is viewed as part of a strategic withdrawal from the pharma area. “There are relatively few of the chemical majors left in the contract manufacturing world, and this is one of the major companies unraveling its pharma contract manufacturing business as an internal growth platform,” Hyde points out.

Although a permanent name and headquarters location have yet to be decided, Patheon CEO James C. Mullen has been tapped to lead the new firm.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European drug service firms are changing hands
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sanofi creating new firm from its drug-making facilities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharmaceutical chemical maker Cambrex to go private

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE