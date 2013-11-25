Sequestration Hits Universities Hard

Universities have been warning lawmakers about the harmful effects of across-the-board federal budget cuts called sequestration since they were first proposed in 2011. The Budget Control Act, which will cut nearly $1 trillion in discretionary spending over 10 years, went into effect on March 1. Now the Association of American Universities, the Association of Public & Land-grant Universities, and the Science Coalition have surveyed their members to quantify how sequestration has affected university science so far.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter