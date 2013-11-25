Tone Down Needless Alarm

I think this is only my second letter to the editor of C&EN in 34 years of ACS membership.
The choice of topic for “The Desktop Arms Plant” cover story puzzles me (C&EN, Sept. 30, page 11). There are many far more relevant and important issues for the chemical industry and ACS members. The story smacks of sensationalism and needlessly raises alarm.
Three-dimensional printer technology has been around for a while, and stories about applications might better be directed to topics such as new polymers for medical devices.
John Clinton
Kennebunkport, Maine
