Bayer Invests At Headquarters Site

At a cost of more than $60 million, Bayer MaterialScience has opened a technical center and a manufacturing plant at its headquarters site in Leverkusen, Germany. The technical center has been outfitted with machines and systems to test premium polyurethane foams for applications such as building insulation and auto components. The manufacturing plant will boost the company’s capacity for hexamethylene diisocyanate and isophorone diisocyanate, precursors to specialty polyurethanes used in coatings and adhesives.
