December 2, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 48

Biomarkers are leading to tests to identify the life-threatening pregnancy complication before it becomes deadly

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 91 | Issue 48
Biomarkers

Early Detection Of Preeclampsia

Biomarkers are leading to tests to identify the life-threatening pregnancy complication before it becomes deadly

Celebrating The Isotope

Frederick Soddy proposed that elements could have several atomic weights 100 years ago this month

Nurturing Innovation

Drug firms running incubators are looking to improve their brand while getting a better shot at promising science

  • Business

    Solar Demand Roars Back

    Conditions drag polysilicon out of the dumps, though U.S.-China trade dispute continues

  • Policy

    Call For ‘Best’ Science May Be Toxic

    Bill to reform federal chemicals law could bar EPA from using important safety data

  • Policy

    Controversy Over America Competes

    A divided Congress wrestles with reauthorization Law to bolster U.S. science competitiveness

Science Concentrates

Materials

Silicon Nanopillars Commit Bactericide

Material has structure similar to dragonfly, cicada wings

Business & Policy Concentrates

