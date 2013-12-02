Bayer Offers To Buy Partner Firm Algeta

Bayer has offered to acquire the Norwegian cancer drug developer Algeta for 336 Norwegian krone per share, or about $2.4 billion. Since 2009, Bayer and Algeta have been partners in developing Xofigo (radium-223 dichloride), an Algeta drug for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer. Approved by FDA in May, Xofigo is the first α-particle-emitting radioactive therapeutic agent to be cleared by the agency. Algeta says its discussions with Bayer may not lead to a sale.
