Europeans Clear Instrumentation Deal

The European Commission has cleared Thermo Fisher Scientific’s pending $13.6 billion acquisition of instrumentation and life sciences industry supplier Life Technologies. As a condition for approval, Thermo Fisher agreed to divest its cell culture, gene modulation, and magnetic beads businesses, which had combined sales of $225 million last year. Other approvals are still pending, including one from U.S. regulators. Thermo Fisher says it doesn’t expect the U.S. will require additional divestitures, and it still expects the deal will close in early 2014.
