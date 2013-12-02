Europe’s R&D Budget

On Nov. 21, the European Parliament approved a €77 billion ($104 billion) budget for Horizon 2020, the region’s research and innovation program for 2014 to 2020. The new budget represents an increase from the previous budget of €55 billion ($74 billion) from 2007 to 2013. The European Research Council, which funds basic research in the region, will receive €13 billion ($17.5 billion) of the Horizon 2020 budget, a 75% increase from the previous funding period. The remaining Horizon 2020 budget will support a variety of research and innovation programs, including funding industrial research at small and medium-sized enterprises as well as paying for research—in areas such as green energy, sustainable forestry, food security, and climate change—that helps resolve contemporary societal challenges.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter