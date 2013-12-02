Flavor Companies Get Acquisitive

Two flavor and fragrance companies have made acquisitions. Frutarom Industries has acquired the Guatemalan flavor company Aroma for $12.5 million. Aroma, which serves food and beverage makers throughout Central America, represents Frutarom’s third acquisition this year in developing markets. Wild Flavors, meanwhile, has acquired Alfrebro, an Ohio-based manufacturer of natural extracts and aroma chemicals.
