Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Holiday Gift Ideas

by Bethany Halford
December 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Pour yourself a beaker full of eggnog. It’s time to get the holiday shopping under way. The Newscripts gang has sifted through a plethora of Internet offerings to help you find geeky gifts for the chemistry lover in your life. Here are a few of our favorites. Visit the Newscripts blog (cenblog.org/newscripts) for our complete holiday gift guide.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Modernist Pantry
You want to add some molecular gastronomy flair to your holiday meal, but you’re having a tough time finding sodium alginate at the supermarket? Take a shortcut and use Christine Le Tennier Flavor Pearls. Modernist Pantry stocks several flavors, including vinegar and shallots (shown here), passion fruit, yuzu, and maple syrup. A 200-g jar will set you back $35, but it will serve up to 50 people. For more intimate gatherings, a 50-g jar serves up to 12 for $15.
Vinegar and shallot flavor pearls on an oyster
Credit: Modernist Pantry
You want to add some molecular gastronomy flair to your holiday meal, but you’re having a tough time finding sodium alginate at the supermarket? Take a shortcut and use Christine Le Tennier Flavor Pearls. Modernist Pantry stocks several flavors, including vinegar and shallots (shown here), passion fruit, yuzu, and maple syrup. A 200-g jar will set you back $35, but it will serve up to 50 people. For more intimate gatherings, a 50-g jar serves up to 12 for $15.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Unemployed Philosophers Guild
You just don’t see much puppetry in the world of science these days. Good thing the Great Scientists Finger Puppets set is here to fill the void. Entertain your kids or lab mates with tiny likenesses of Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Charles Darwin. The foursome costs $23 from their creators, the Unemployed Philosophers Guild.
Finger puppets with the likenesses of Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Charles Darwin
Credit: Unemployed Philosophers Guild
You just don’t see much puppetry in the world of science these days. Good thing the Great Scientists Finger Puppets set is here to fill the void. Entertain your kids or lab mates with tiny likenesses of Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Charles Darwin. The foursome costs $23 from their creators, the Unemployed Philosophers Guild.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: WeTheSciencey
Whether you’re grading exams or sending thank-you notes, let your students and loved ones know that they measure up with these glassware-themed stamps. From the WeTheSciencey shop on Etsy.com, the set costs $18 and features three rubber stamps, roughly 1.5 to 2 cm tall, mounted on maple hardwood with a cotton carrying bag.
Rubber stamps featuring chemistry glassware
Credit: WeTheSciencey
Whether you’re grading exams or sending thank-you notes, let your students and loved ones know that they measure up with these glassware-themed stamps. From the WeTheSciencey shop on Etsy.com, the set costs $18 and features three rubber stamps, roughly 1.5 to 2 cm tall, mounted on maple hardwood with a cotton carrying bag.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ThinkGeek
Is there an element missing from your house parties? The whizzes at ThinkGeek think it might be a radioactive one. They’ve come up with a Radioactive Elements Glowing Coaster Set to light up your nights and protect your furniture for just $20. Place a drink upon these pressure-sensitive coasters emblazoned with the atomic symbols for radium, plutonium, uranium, and thorium and they’ll glow. Batteries included.
Pressure sensitive coasters featuring the symbols for radioactive elements that light up
Credit: ThinkGeek
Is there an element missing from your house parties? The whizzes at ThinkGeek think it might be a radioactive one. They’ve come up with a Radioactive Elements Glowing Coaster Set to light up your nights and protect your furniture for just $20. Place a drink upon these pressure-sensitive coasters emblazoned with the atomic symbols for radium, plutonium, uranium, and thorium and they’ll glow. Batteries included.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: LEGO
Your search for the perfect stocking stuffer is over. The 11th series of Lego’s minifigures features a little scientist that lab geeks will love. Wearing a lab coat, safety glasses, and gloves, this little lady is a steal at around $3.00. But be forewarned: Minifigs come in mystery packs, so you’ll have to do a little analysis of your own by feeling around for the Erlenmeyer flasks she carries.
Female scientist LEGO minifig with flasks.
Credit: LEGO
Your search for the perfect stocking stuffer is over. The 11th series of Lego’s minifigures features a little scientist that lab geeks will love. Wearing a lab coat, safety glasses, and gloves, this little lady is a steal at around $3.00. But be forewarned: Minifigs come in mystery packs, so you’ll have to do a little analysis of your own by feeling around for the Erlenmeyer flasks she carries.

 

Bethany Halford wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holiday gift ideas﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From Lego Grad Student, a little stress relief
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures K–12 Photo Contest

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE