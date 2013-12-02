JSR Will Produce Rubber In Hungary

Japan’s JSR and MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas will set up a joint venture to produce solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR) in Hungary. Using technology from JSR and feedstock from MOL, the venture will open in 2017 with an initial capacity of 60,000 metric tons per year, JSR says. A relatively new type of rubber, S-SBR enables energy-efficient tires that grip the road but don’t stick to it. JSR has a similar joint venture in Thailand.
