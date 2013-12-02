Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Kill Coal Use

December 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

ACS 2012 IRS Form 990 Available

The American Chemical Society’s 2012 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990” and click on “2012 IRS Form 990.”

Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

The coal industry and electricity generators are up in arms about Environmental Protection Agency plans to reduce CO2 emissions from power plants. Some plants could go out of business. Members of Congress are screaming that EPA plans would kill coal use in the U.S. (C&EN, Oct. 7, page 42). How ironic.

Where were these stout defenders of “outdated” industries when the U.S. textile industry was killed by shipping it overseas? The same goes for the U.S. electronics industry and multiple other manufacturing industries.

I suppose when U.S. businesses find it convenient to eliminate millions of jobs, that is okay. But when the health of the people and the welfare of the country are at stake, I guess dirty industries need to be preserved. After all, climate change is only a “theory.” But some “theories” are more important than others, like the “theory of gravity.” I am sure none of these skeptics would test that theory by jumping out a window from the second floor.

Industries come and go. We no longer make buggies or buggy whips, nor use gaslights in our homes, so we will eventually get by with much less coal or none at all. We will be better for it—because of less CO2 in the atmosphere, fewer mountaintops scraped away for coal mining, fewer streams polluted, and fewer slag fields that resemble stark moonscapes.

Werner Zimmt
Tucson

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Left Wanting Better Data
Opinions On Nuclear Power
Whither Nuclear Power?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE