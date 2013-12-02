OCI Plans Methanol Facility In Texas

OCI, an affiliate of Egyptian conglomerate Orascom Construction Industries, plans to build a methanol plant in Beaumont, Texas. The facility will have 1.75 million metric tons per year of capacity when it starts up in 2016, making it the largest methanol plant in the U.S. The company was awarded a $2.1 million grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund as well as other incentives from local government. The company says the project will create 3,000 construction jobs and 240 permanent jobs. OCI already operates a methanol and nitrogen fertilizer plant in Beaumont and is building a $1.8 billion fertilizer complex in Wever, Iowa.
