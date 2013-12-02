PPG, Partner Open Phosphors Facility

PPG Industries has opened a plant in Barberton, Ohio, that manufactures Universal Display’s phosphorescent organic light-emitting diode materials. PPG and Universal, a technology-licensing firm, formed a partnership in 2000 to produce emitter materials for energy-efficient devices. The materials are intended for solid-state lighting products and displays for smartphones and televisions. Separately, Universal says lighting maker Philips will evaluate the materials for solid-state lighting.
