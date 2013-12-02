Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Raman Nanoprobes As Imaging Beacons

Spectroscopy: Nanotubes with dyes serve as shiny microscopy tags

by Mitch Jacoby
December 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

BRIGHT IDEA
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Photonics
Carbon nanotubes of 1-nm width containing dye molecules light up intensely in a Raman imaging experiment. The strongest signals (brightest color) occur in regions with several nanotubes.
Raman signal intensity (brighter color = higher intensity) recorded from carbon nanotubes packed with organic dye molecules.
Credit: Nat. Photonics
Carbon nanotubes of 1-nm width containing dye molecules light up intensely in a Raman imaging experiment. The strongest signals (brightest color) occur in regions with several nanotubes.

Raman spectroscopy’s ability to record molecular signatures that are invisible to other methods has made the vibrational technique a darling of analytical chemists in recent years. In theory, the technique’s molecular specificity could be exploited for high-resolution imaging that records chemical fingerprints from microscopic regions of biological, biomedical, and forensic samples. But in practice, several factors, including the inherent weakness of the Raman signal, have impeded development of such Raman imaging methods.

Those methods may now be closer at hand as a result of the development of a new family of intense Raman microprobes. A team led by University of Montreal chemists Etienne Gaufrès and Richard Martel reports that packing a small number of organic dye molecules into single-walled carbon nanotubes (1-nm diameter) causes the molecules to aggregate in a way that leads to a large enhancement in Raman signal when they are laser-excited (Nat. Photonics 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nphoton.2013.309).

The boosted signal from the dye-loaded nanotubes, coupled with other advantages, turns them into imaging beacons—nanoprobes—that can be selectively attached to various types of samples.

Ordinarily, the Raman signal generated by the small number of molecules inside one nanotube would be too weak to detect. Two additional factors make Raman imaging prospects even worse. The laser light that stimulates the Raman signal causes the molecules to emit intense fluorescence that actually buries the Raman signal. It also degrades the dye molecules in a process known as photobleaching.

Encapsulating the molecules sidesteps all of those problems. In a basic demonstration, the team showed that they could readily use the Raman signal to image individual dye-loaded nanotubes deposited on a surface. They also showed that they could simultaneously detect and distinguish Raman signals from several types of dyes, including α-sexithiophene and β-carotene. Thus far, the group has prepared 10 types of dye-loaded nanotubes and expects that many more types—each with distinct Raman signatures—can be prepared.

Martel explains that by modifying the exteriors of the nanotubes with molecular recognition elements, the nanotubes can function as unique Raman tags. The tags can seek and latch on to specific targets and “announce” their location and identity by broadcasting their Raman signals. In preliminary tests, the group used this strategy to image living yeast cells and patterns of proteins.

This study shows that dye molecules encapsulated in carbon nanotubes are ideal for Raman scattering, says Northwestern University’s Mark C. Hersam, a bionanotechnology specialist. He adds that the advantages reported by Martel’s group “suggest wide utilization of these Raman tags for multispectral analysis in applications ranging from protein detection to biomedical imaging.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing the source of chirality in protein-nanoparticle complexes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spectroscopy method combines the best of Raman and fluorescence
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid method boosts microscopy resolution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE