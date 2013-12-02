Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Slow And Steady Makes Perfect Crystals

Cooling DNA-tagged nanoparticles a few degrees over the course of days drives crystallization toward theoretically predicted geometry

by Mitch Jacoby
December 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Evelyn Auyeung/Ting Li/Chad A. Mirkin/Monica Olvera de la Cruz
An SEM image of a crystal. Inset, fuzzy spheres tightly packed.
Credit: Evelyn Auyeung/Ting Li/Chad A. Mirkin/Monica Olvera de la Cruz

It’s not hard to be a perfectionist if you have all the time in the world to do a job right. Guided by that thinking, Northwestern University’s Evelyn Auyeung, Monica Olvera de la Cruz, Chad A. Mirkin, and coworkers have shown that metal nanoparticles tagged with strands of DNA can be coaxed into assembling nearly perfect crystals with predictable geometries simply by cooling the system from a little above to a little below its melting point over the course of several days (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12739). That finding may lead to custom-designed crystals for photonics, electronics, and catalysis applications. Atoms form crystals by way of fairly well understood processes. Not so for molecules and large particles. Previous attempts to use DNA base-pair recognition to form nanoparticle crystals led to ill-formed crystals or ones with unexpected geometries that varied with nanoparticle size. In contrast, the slow-cooling method leads to micrometer-sized faceted crystals with a rhombic dodecahedron shape (shown, with inset rendering of DNA-tagged nanoparticles) regardless of nanoparticle size. That outcome is the thermodynamically favored and theoretically predicted one, the team notes.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE