Solvay To Acquire Brazilian Company

Solvay has agreed to purchase Brazilian surfactants maker Erca for an undisclosed sum. Erca makes ethoxylated alcohols, fatty acids, fatty amines, and fatty amides at its plant in Itatiba, Brazil. The purchase, Solvay says, will more than double its surfactants capacity in Brazil, a country where markets such as agrochemicals and personal care are growing at a double-digit clip. Solvay says it can readily expand the Erca facility.
