Support Available For Fuel-Cell R&D

Up to $30 million in Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy funding is being offered for development of fuel-cell technologies that can be used in distributed power generation applications. The goal, ARPA-E says, is to develop “transformational electrochemical technologies” to improve grid stability, increase energy security, and balance intermittent renewable technologies, such as wind and solar energy. Projects that will be funded will work toward developing a distributed power system where electricity is generated close to the end user with low-cost electrochemical power generation technologies that can also act as storage devices. “ARPA-E is reimagining distributed generation by pushing the boundaries of fuel-cell technology to improve grid resiliency and reliability,” explains Cheryl Martin, acting ARPA-E director.
